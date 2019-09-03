A woman seen on security camera stealing a Vernon resident’s potted plant from his front door. (Screen shot)

Vernon plant thief caught on camera

A kind gesture from a neighbourhood boy brings happy ending to tale

A Vernon resident whose potted plants were stolen over the weekend caught the culprits on his home security cameras.

But a boy who lives next door saw the post online, and decided he’d drop off some replacement flowers on his doorstep.

Mike Krahn has a camera mounted at the front door of his home on the 3900-block of 25th Street, and one facing his driveway. Just after midnight on Saturday, the cameras picked up a woman approaching his front door, noticeably stumbling.

The woman promptly picks up a potted plant next to his door before taking off down the street, behind an accomplice who’s carrying another one of Krahn’s plants.

Police responded to the complaint, but the thieves have not yet been caught.

Krahn’s security cameras seem to catch all activity outside his door — good and bad. An act of kindness from a young neighbour made for a pleasant surprise following the theft.

Krahn first uploaded the videos on a community Facebook page.

