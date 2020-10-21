Vernon police looking for wanted man

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for 27-year old Roy Albert Andrew after he failed to appear in court Oct. 15, 2020. He is considered violent. (RCMP)

Roy Albert Andrew is considered to be violent, police say

Vernon police are looking for 27-year-old Roy Albert Andrew after he failed to appear in court Thursday, Oct. 15.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said they are “once again” asking for the public’s assistance in locating the 5-foot-11 Caucasian man wanted on multiple offences including assault, mischief and uttering threats against a person and property.

“Roy Andrew is considered violent,” police said. “Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend this individual.”

Anyone with information regarding Andrew, who is described as a 198-pound man with blue eyes and brown hair, is urged to contact the detachment at 250-545-7171.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nokscrimerstoppers.com.

