Vernon police show Stop the Sexual Exploitation of Children and Youth awareness week support

Police are wearing pink ribbons in support of the 21st annual awareness week

Vernon’s finest are donning pink ribbons to show support for the Stop the Sexual Exploitation of Children and Youth awareness week across the province.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP front line officers and staff will wear the pink ribbons on their gear March 4-10 for the 21st annual awareness week.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is proud to work closely each day with the Oak Centre in Vernon, which is a part of the Vernon Woman’s Transition House Society, advocating for children & youth who are affected by abuse, sexual assault or may have witnessed a crime,” the detachment said on its social media platforms.

