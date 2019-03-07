Police are wearing pink ribbons in support of the 21st annual awareness week March 4-10. (RCMP photo)

Vernon police show Stop the Sexual Exploitation of Children and Youth awareness week support

Police are wearing pink ribbons in support of the 21st annual awareness week

Vernon’s finest are donning pink ribbons to show support for the Stop the Sexual Exploitation of Children and Youth awareness week across the province.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP front line officers and staff will wear the pink ribbons on their gear March 4-10 for the 21st annual awareness week.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is proud to work closely each day with the Oak Centre in Vernon, which is a part of the Vernon Woman’s Transition House Society, advocating for children & youth who are affected by abuse, sexual assault or may have witnessed a crime,” the detachment said on its social media platforms.

Related: Crashes keep Vernon police busy

Related: Vernon police dog apprehends two

For more information, visit www.oakcentrevernon.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Just Posted

Vernon outdoor rink closed for season

Centennial Outdoor Rink will reopen in the fall

Vernon rink clinging to hope at Brier

Jim Cotter suffers 11-5 loss to undefeated Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario Thursday afternoon

North Okanagan single-use plastics ban still in works

Regional district cautions businesses about switching bags for customers before bylaw is finished

Shuswap homeowners take pass on earthquake protection

Vernon’s 4.5 magnitude quake in 1936 last sizable one to shake community

Construction of new Vernon septage station to begin

The new facility is expected to open in August 2019.

Vernon students shine at Annual Choral Showcase

Choirs from 14 District 22 schools performed Wednesday at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

Enterprise Earth to descend upon Kelowna with new sound

The band will take the stage at Fernando’s Pub March 14

PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Environment Canada says last month was colder than usual

Go beyond lunch and get breakfast veggie sausage

Following the Beyond Burger, A&W offers new breakfast options for vegetarians

Most Read