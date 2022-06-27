Vernon Port Okanagan development project passes third reading

Council unanimous in sending pair of bylaw amendments to allow project to fourth and final reading

This is part of the concept plan for Port Okanagan, a major development proposed by an Edmonton company for Vernon’s Okanagan Lake on Okanagan Landing Road at Lakeshore Road. Vernon council unanimously approved advancing two bylaw amendments for the project to third reading following a nearly two-hour public hearing Monday, June 27, though three councillors were absent from the hearing. (Contributed)

A comprehensive project for Vernon’s Okanagan Lake at Okanagan Landing Road and Lakeshore Road, to be called Port Okanagan, moved closer to docking Monday, June 27.

Vernon council unanimously approved third reading of two bylaw amendments for the project following a one hour and 45-minute public hearing on the proposal.

The vote was 4-0 as Couns. Kari Gares, Akbal Mund and Brian Quiring were absent from the public hearing.

Official Community Plan (OCP) Amendment Bylaw 5902 calls to redesignate the OCP land use for a portion of the properties in order to allow for the development of Port Okanagan, a mixed-use waterfront village with multi-family residential and commercial uses, including a resort hotel and conference centre designed around park space and an environmentally sensitive wetland area.

Zoning Bylaw Map and Text Amendment 5903 is to rezone the subject properties from R5 – Fourplex Housing Residential and C10 – Tourist Commercial to P5 – Private Park and a new CD7 – Comprehensive Development Area 7 in order to develop the Port Okanagan mixed-use development.

Close to a half-dozen people spoke with concerns about the proposal, mostly about density and parking. The developer was in attendance and addressed the concerns.

Coun. Scott Anderson kicked off the voting, calling the project a “game-changer, a gem that will change Vernon for the better.”

The Morning Star will have more comments from the public hearing on Tuesday.

