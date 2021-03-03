Const. Kevin Fuglewicz is the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s newest member of its Downtown Enforcement Unit. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Vernon RCMP add new downtown unit member

Const. Kevin Fuglewicz joins Downtown Enforcement Unit for rural north operations

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s newest Downtown Enforcement Unit (DEU) officer brings valuable experience to the position.

Const. Kevin Fuglewicz joins the DEU from the north rural operations and will team up with Const. Mark MacAulay on the unit.

The pair provide an enhanced policing service to Vernon’s downtown core and other crime-identified areas with the community through proactive patrols and targeted enforcement.

Prior to joining the RCMP, Fuglewicz worked as a crisis intervention and outreach worker with the Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership team in Calgary for seven years. His related experience is an asset to DEU who often work with partner agencies that provide services to street-entrenched clients including City of Vernon Bylaw Enforcement, Turning Points Society, Interior Health and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“The majority of my time in Calgary was spent supporting and assisting my co- and tri-morbidity clients in their struggles with addictions and mental health,” said Fuglewicz. “I’m looking forward to meeting our partners and clients in Vernon and contributing to the great work that is already being done here.”

The DEU operates under the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit which is comprised of two portfolios; the Prolific Target Team and the Downtown Enforcement Unit. The group of four officers, more often than not, work together as a team focused on crime reduction activities and initiatives in the community.

Fuglewicz will be taking over for Const. Ryan Carey, who occupied the rotational position for the past two years.

“While Const. Carey will be missed from our team he will be returning to the frontline with all his developed skills and relationships,” said Sgt. Dave Evans, NCO/IC of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing. “We believe providing officers with this rotational opportunity overall increases this detachment’s ability to work effectively with partner agencies and enhance the downtown of Vernon with an overall goal of reducing crime.”

