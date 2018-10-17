If keys are recognized, contact Cst. Beaulieu at 250-545-7171 and reference file #2018-24211.. (Photo contributed)

Vernon RCMP look for owners of various keys located during arrest

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek to reunite the owners of various keys found during the arrest of three suspects in a stolen vehicle.

On Oct. 10, just after 2 p.m., the Vernon RCMP Prolific Offender Unit located a suspected stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of 29th, Avenue in Vernon. Officers quickly converged on the stolen Honda CRV that was originally reported stolen out of Salmon Arm. Three occupants were arrested.

A 39-year-old male, 50-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, all known to police, were arrested without incident and taken into police custody. Upon search of the vehicle, officers located what appeared to be a significant amount of stolen property.

“In particular of interest to the police was a box full of keys that we believe to be stolen and are now searching for the rightful owners,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “Often keys are stolen out of cars, garages and personal belongings and can be costly having to get home, business or vehicle keys re-cut and or replacing door locks.”

Suspect Louis Mcilvenna, 39, has now been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of identification documents and theft of credit card. Lexa Owen, 27, has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking. The other passenger, a 50-year-old Vernon male, was released from custody and faces no further charges.

If you recognize any of the keys shown in the photo below, please contact Const. Beaulieu at 250-545-7171 and reference file #2018-24211.

Related: RCMP arrest suspected thief in Vernon

Related: Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Related: Kamloops RCMP recover $40,000 worth of stolen property

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College dives into cannabis courses
Next story
Lake Country bunny sanctuary needs your help to get hay

Just Posted

Lake Country bunny sanctuary needs your help to get hay

The non-profit is in the finals for The Great Hay Giveback

Rivette’s Shuswap roots feature big-city trips to Vernon

Vernon School District trustee candidate Mark Rivette remembers coming to Vernon for A&W burgers

Vernon RCMP look for owners of various keys located during arrest

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek to reunite the owners of various keys… Continue reading

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

Hero campaign raises $24,000 for Okanagan non-profits

Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign was held throughout September

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 17, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Man holds newborn son for first time after devastating B.C. racetrack crash

Kayden was born the day after Jonathan was crushed by car at speedway

Smooth start to legal cannabis in B.C., Mike Farnworth says

Online and government store makes 4,000 sales in first four hours

Shuswap pot shops close as cannabis becomes legal

One marijuana dispensary won’t require city approvals as on First Nations land

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa

Okanagan College dives into cannabis courses

The college has adapted its programs in Kelowna

Don’t be dazed and confused about legalization

Sitting down with an Okanagan lawyer to clear the haze of marijuana rules

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Most Read