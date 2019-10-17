Vernon RCMP are appealing for public assistance in locating the vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run collision with a motorcyclist. (File photo)

Vernon RCMP seek assistance in locating vehicle involved in hit and run

Vernon RCMP are searching for a grey sedan that struck a motorcycle on Oct. 8 at 48 Ave. and 24 St.

Vernon RCMP are on the lookout for the vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run with a motorcyclist, and are asking the public for assistance.

On Oct. 8 at about 6:30 p.m. a grey sedan style care struck a grey Yamaha motorcycle in Vernon at the intersection of 48 Avenue and 24 Street. The vehicle fled the scene after making no attempt to stop, police say.

“Our officers are diligently following all leads in this matter” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We believe there may be noticeable damage to the front of the car and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information regarding the vehicle or driver are asked to call the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Witnesses can also leave an anonymous tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Body of missing Kaleden man found, RCMP confirm

READ MORE: Police search Kelowna home, arrest 6 and seize 2000 marijuana plants

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution
Next story
Vernon RCMP looking for owner of ring

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP seek assistance in locating vehicle involved in hit and run

Vernon RCMP are searching for a grey sedan that struck a motorcycle on Oct. 8 at 48 Ave. and 24 St.

Great Vernon Pumpkin Race to star in South Korean documentary

Pumpkin Classic event to kick off this weekend with gourd weigh-ins

Okanagan College nursing students to make history in Thailand

Students to take on Vernon-born practicum overseas

Vernon RCMP looking for owner of ring

A wedding ring has gone unclaimed in the lost-and-found box for months

North-Okanagan Shuswap candidates spending little on Facebook

Social media platform posts what federal parties have paid to advertise

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Okanagan candidates’ signs headed to dump

Dozens of signs were picked up for not complying with bylaws, according to the city

Salmon Arm arena told to upgrade ice chilling system in 2020 or face closure

Fatal ammonia leak in Fernie prompts Technical Safety BC to order 20-year-old chillers replacement

Police search Kelowna home, arrest 6 and seize 2000 marijuana plants

Police seized $1400 in cash, 95 pounds of dried marijuana bud and nearly 2000 plants

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Princeton suffers highest per capita rate of drug deaths: Coroner report

Princeton has suffered the highest number of illicit drug related deaths in… Continue reading

Most Read