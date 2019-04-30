Vernon RCMP seek witnesses of suspicious fire

The incident took place Sunday, April 14 in downtown Vernon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking witnesses to a suspicious fire that occurred on Sunday, April 14th in downtown Vernon.

During the early morning hours of April 14, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a suspicious fire, which appeared to be pallets burning, located in the 2900 block of 31st Street. Upon the officers arrival, a male was attempting to extinguish the fire, however prior to police being able to speak to that person, he left the area.

“Other witnesses on scene advised police that the male left the area driving a BMW,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to speak to this male to gather further information for their investigation at this time.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or knows the driver of the BMW to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Related: RCMP Appreciation Day campaign continues in Vernon

Related: RCMP make drug bust at Vernon home

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan Sikh temple invites the public to celebrate Vaisakhi
Next story
VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP seek witnesses of suspicious fire

The incident took place Sunday, April 14 in downtown Vernon.

Free parking in downtown Vernon Saturday

This will mark the second of seven free parking days the city has granted the DVA for 2019.

Vernon puts wheels in motion for bike to work week

Bike to work and school week takes place May 27 - June 2 throughout the province.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Armstrong, Spallumcheen businesses earn deserved recognition

Ten standout companies, individuals honoured at Community Excellence Awards

Okanagan boy gives back to B.C. Children’s Hospital after years of surgeries

Spencer Sawatzky raised $8,000 for Jeans Day Foundation

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

Kelowna’s Cook Road boat launch temporarily closes

The City of Kelowna is closing the launch for build-up removal

Food trucks ready to serve up in downtown Kelowna

City Park will open up for food trucks May 15

Needs more salt: Kootenay goats lured away from B.C. highways with diversionary licks

It’s hoped the unique solution protects local herds

Statue of rocket proposed for Summerland Secondary School

High school recently held competition for design of the image

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

B.C. woman looks for spot to show overdose display blessed by Pope

Judith Conway created a large display representing people who have died from opioid overdoses

South Okanagan Sikh temple invites the public to celebrate Vaisakhi

The Penticton Sikh Temple is inviting the public to join them in… Continue reading

Most Read