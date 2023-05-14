Vernon resident who lost home to fire seeking support

The fire at Fran Wright’s home was so severe that she lost all mementos and keepsakes of her recently deceased husband. (GoFundMe Photo) Fran Wright with her husband Robert. Fran lost Roger to small cell cancer in February.(GoFundMe photo)

A Vernon resident is seeking some support, after a fire destroyed her home.

Fran Wright, who lost her husband Roger in February, was in her home in the Lawrence Heights area of Vernon early Friday (May 12) morning when the fire swept through her property.

Fran was only able to grab her husband’s urn and “a couple small things,” but the rest was unfortunately lost in the flames.

Jesi Trommeshauser, who is the daughter of Fran, has put a GoFundMe together in order to support her mother.

“She’s such an amazing person that does so much for everyone else and has been very strong through the loss of her husband Roger,” Trommeshauser said. “Now, to lose the last part she had connected to her husband is awful.”

Trommeshauser said a few anecdotes about her father, Roger, including an instance just months ago where the 64-year-old “was battling cancer and only could use one arm, he kept coming outside at 10 p.m. to try and help me change my breaks on my work van.”

“I had to tell him four times to go inside. Just shows you the type of people my parents are.”

So far, $2,025 has been raised. A goal of $10,000 has been set. According to the GoFundMe, Wright does have insurance, but the claim could take a long time.

If you want to donate, visit gofundme.com

READ MORE: Wildfire burning in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park near Vernon now held

READ MORE: Three killed in Vernon house fire

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfirefire