Vernon resort tests emergency siren today

Siren will wail at Predator Ridge for about three minutes between 1 and 3 p.m. April 27

An emergency siren at Predator Ridge will be tested for approximately three minutes Thursday, April 27, between 1 and 3 p.m. (Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

An emergency siren that is being installed in the Predator Ridge area will be tested Thursday afternoon, April 27.

The audible test will take place some time between 1 and 3 p.m. and is expected to last approximately three minutes.

Members of the public in the Predator Ridge area may hear a wailing sound with a cycle of high and low pitch tones while the test is taking place.

Today’s use of the siren is only for testing purposes. No action is required by the public.

The emergency siren is an initiative of the Predator Ridge Community Safety group, who made a request to Vernon council to have the device installed at Fire Station 3 (at Predator), to augment emergency communications for the purposes of evacuation due to wildfire.

