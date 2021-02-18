Vernon school board trustee, OKIB member dies

Mollie Bono was a highly respected educator, advocate and community member

Okanagan Elder Mollie Bono passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (file)

A highly respected and influential educator and Okanagan Indian Band member passed away.

Mollie Bono, a Vernon School District 22 trustee, is described as a woman filled with humour, passion, kindness and strength.

“A community advocate, educator and friend to all,” the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce wrote in a social media post Thursday, Feb. 18, “Through her passion and gentle spirit, Mollie provided a bridge between cultures and moved us towards understanding and respect.

“Our thoughts are with Mollie’s family, the Okanagan Indian Band community, the Vernon School District and her colleagues in the non-profit sector.”

Bono was “born a member of the OKIB and her family moved to her mother’s ancestral lands in the Valley of the Eagles (Similkameen) when she was young,” a write up by the Social Planning Council of North Okanagan reads.

She was described as an “educator, storyteller, activist, feminist and grandmother.”

“She has a quick wit and an arsenal full of knowledge and historical truths,” the report reads.

