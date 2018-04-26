Vernon school bus route cuts postponed

The Vernon School District has decided against the elimination of bus routes not required by policy, for now.

A budget adjustment plan put forward last week proposed the elimination of bus routes deemed unnecessary per Ministry of Education policy and the inclusion of a charge to courtesy riders — students who use bus services to speciality programs, such as Beairsto Elementary or Montessori, or bus outside their catchment area.

However, after community consultation, the board of education has altered the plan to postpone the suggested eliminations for the 2018/19 school year. The bylaw was given second reading and is slated for third and final reading at the May meeting.

“We’re going to keep the exact number of rides we have right now,” said superintendent Joe Rogers. “Let’s not cut anything until we know how many people want to use it.”

Should the proposed bylaw be given third and final reading, courtesy riders will instead be charged a $300 annual fee to offset busing costs.

The delay was made possible by a projected surplus for the 2017/18 school year to the tune of $400,000 to $1.1 million.

“We’re comfortable that we will have $400,000 that we can spend next year. Hopefully, the surplus will end up being more than that,” said assistant secretary-treasurer Adrian Johnson in his quarterly financial report.

The projected surplus comes from international program profit, wage increases budgeted for principals and vice principals that have yet to receive approval, two unfilled positions, substitute costs less than budgeted and a net positive variance between estimated standard costs and actual costs.

From that surplus, the District proposed transferring $403,000 to offset the 2018/19 deficit and allow more time for trustees to make a decision.

“The big change is really — because of Adrian’s review — we have increased one-time funding towards next year budget to deal with some of those pressures,” Rogers said. “This allows the board one more year to create differences in policies.”

Some trustees and members of the public were uncertain of how the District can have a surplus from the current school year and deficit for the next.

“Essentially, the long-term forecast is that we will have about $400,000 less to spend on a recurring basis,” Johnson said. “Our more immediate forecast is that variance from assumption will lead to at least a $400,000 surplus this year only. This is a one year only solution to that.”

Trustee Lisa de Boer put forward a motion to delay the charge to courtesy riders for the 2018/19 school year until further discussion with schools and parents has been had.

“Because Beairsto is all courtesy riders, that has a drastic impact on that school,” said de Boer.

However, her motion was defeated.

“For anything, you move in or move out you need to have something that offsets that,” said secretary-treasurer Sterling Olson, adding that not charging courtesy riders would result in a $160,000 difference. “If you delay the courtesy rider charge, that creates an offset of revenue you need to find in another way. We want to try to get decisions on these earlier rather than later.”

Trustees remain divided on the issue, with some for charging courtesy riders, some against and some in favour of cutting routes.

“This whole item is a deficit item and I don’t think we’re treating it that way,” said trustee Mollie Bono. “We’re taking on items that we don’t have to. We need to find a different way of doing things.”

For parents who can’t afford the courtesy rider costs, Rogers said, there is a hardship policy in place.

Other suggested cuts in the original plan included a reduction of two school-based resource team teachers. That proposal has also been reversed, Rogers said.

Budget risks

Despite a projected 2017/18 surplus, Johnson said there are significant risks in the coming school years.

“The surplus this year is based on changes in assumptions,” Johnson said. “Everything I’ve talked about is a forecast. It is not for sure. This looks like it’s going to leave us in a good position for next year.”

One of such risks is that the 2018/19 budget assumes classroom enhancement funding of $6.4 million. However, at this point in time, the government has only committed to $4.2 million.

“We’re reasonably confident we will receive most if not all of it,” Johnson said. “We need this funding to balance the budget.”

