Vernon Search and Rescue looks to expand team

VSAR is recruiting new members who are passionate about outdoor recreation

If you’re an outdoors person who is seeking some adventure, Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) has a job for you.

VSAR is looking to expand its team with “some amazing community members.” The search and rescue team put a call-out on Facebook looking for recruits.

“Recruits should be passionate about outdoor recreation, be physically fit, have a commitment to learning and excel in team environments,” VSAR’s post on Friday reads.

VSAR will be holding an open house in early January to outline the process for new members.

Anyone interested in joining the VSAR team is asked to email membership@vernonsar.ca to get on VSAR’s mailing list.

VSAR volunteers perform search and rescues for the RCMP while providing mutual aid to other search and rescue groups in the province.

VSAR’s activities include ground search and rescue including wilderness survival, mapping and GPS tracking, high angle and embankment rope rescue, avalanche awareness and rescue, swift water rescue, helicopter operations, police evidence search and support, BC Coroners Service recovery, equipment maintenance and more.

