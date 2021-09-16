Vernon's own BlueSky Organics is up for six national Grow-Up Industry Awards for its excellence and innovations in the cannabis industry. (

Vernon soil producer up for 6 cannabis awards

‘It’s not what you grow, it’s what you grow with’

Vernon’s own BlueSky Organics has been nominated for six national cannabis awards for its environmentally sustainable methods and research.

The national industry awards event honours cannabis professionals and companies, recognizing their excellence and innovation in the evolving industry.

The company’s specialized soil and nutrient blends used to grow organic cannabis and in agriculture production was the winner of the 2019 Grow-up Cannabis award for best nutrients. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, they have been nominated for awards in environmental impact, outstanding research, cultivation education, best-growing media, nutrients product and grow-at-home package.

“We are very pleased with this record number of nominations as it validates the work we are doing to help the industry become more environmentally sustainable,” said co-founder and CEO Mary Horvatincic. “It’s not what you grow, it’s what you grow with.”

The winners will be announced at the conference and expo in Niagara Falls, Ont., Nov. 30.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap voters urged to be patient Sept. 20, avoid busier times

READ MORE: Unvaccinated Armstrong grad students asked to stay home due to COVID school cluster


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

canadian evergreen

Previous story
Kamloops mother issues warning after attack on transgender teen
Next story
Background checks at LNG Canada project concern MMIWG activists after Okanagan offender incident

Just Posted

The BC Vaccine Card Verifier app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. (Black Press Media files)
Okanagan restaurants not following vaccine card protocol will face consequences: BCRFA

Campfire bans are not being lifted in Enderby, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, BX and Silver Star, despite Vernon lifting the ban Sept. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Campfire ban lifted in BX, Silver Star areas

A aerial photo of the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, northwest B.C. After an offender from Okanagan was swiftly removed from the project’s camp site after local outcry on Sept.15, activists from northwest B.C. have raised concerns about background checks and safety. (LNG Canada photo)
Background checks at LNG Canada project concern MMIWG activists after Okanagan offender incident

Here's What You Need to Know in Growing cannabis In Manitoba
Vernon soil producer up for 6 cannabis awards