Vernon structure fire quickly contained

Vernon Fire Rescue Service extinguished the flames by midnight.

Last night at 10:23 p.m. Vernon Fire Rescue Service received a call for assistance for a house fire at 3901 30th Street.

The first in engine found a working fire with flame extending from a window and spreading to the eaves of the house.

“Our crew knocked the fire down quickly,” said Vernon Fire Chief David Lind. “In all we had nine firefighters working to extinguish the fire and control hazards.”

After the fire was controlled a search of the interior was completed and it was found that no one was in the structure.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., after the fire was extinguished the scene was turned over to the RCMP.

