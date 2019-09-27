Students from W. L. Seaton Secondary School and Vernon Vernon Secondary School were out in front of the Vernon Law Courts to make their calls for climate action heard Friday morning. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon students out in full force for climate strikes

High school students walked to the law courts while elementary school students marched in Coldstream

Hundreds of students in Vernon have left their classrooms empty on Friday to call for climate action, marching in lockstep with students around the world.

Throughout B.C., Canada and beyond, the movement spearheaded by teen-aged Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has spread like wildfire. As as it happens – and as Vernon students made clear in front of the Vernon Law Courts on Friday – increased wildfire is just one of the natural disasters they feel is in store for them in the future if nothing is done.

Climate change and environmental policy have emerged as key political issues in the lead-up to this year’s federal election, but for students like Leif LaFrance who are too young to vote, the climate strike is a means to have their voices heard.

“Since I can’t vote, I’m here voicing my opinion, and my opinion at least is that we have to hold it to the corporations that are really making climate change seem like its our fault … who are lying to us and stealing our future away.”

LaFrance and others attended Thursday night’s all-candidates forum hosted by the Sustainable Environment Network Society.

“We talked to Harwinder (Sandhu) and all the candidates. Most of them were supportive of us and a lot of them are coming down today.”

By 11 a.m. there had been roughly 50 dedicated strikers at the courts, but LaFrance said he expected 100 to 200 more to make their way there by noon.

It wasn’t just high school students who got out of class and in on the strike; meanwhile in Coldstream, roughly 50 young students at Kidston Elementary School were out on a strike through the streets in the area, accompanied by teachers and

Holding homemade signs and shouting chants they’d brainstormed throughout the week, the students weren’t camera shy as they spoke about the reasons why they preserving the environment they’ve grown up with is important to them.

“They’re really enthusiastic about the whole thing,” said Danielle Dunsmore, a teacher at Kidston who escorted her students on their march. “They’ve been watching videos around the world from different countries. It’s really important what they’re doing.”

The strike in front of the Vernon Law Courts will run from noon to 3 p.m.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap riding candidate garners standing ovation

READ MORE: Vernon library to host sustainable energy forum

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Students skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.
Next story
Fishermen surprised to catch piranhas at popular B.C. lake

Just Posted

Cause of Vernon house fire unknown, investigation underway

The house fire has displaced a mother and her two children as well as 2 teens

CMHA celebrates 60 years in Vernon

Mental health organization sees uptick in user rates

Vernon students out in full force for climate strikes

High school students walked to the law courts while elementary school students marched in Coldstream

Modernized alert system for water customers in North Okanagan

Regional District North Okanagan customers asked to register for email alerts

Auto wrecker shuts down after 58 years in Vernon

Interior Auto Wrecking is closing shop in a car industry that’s vastly different from 1960

VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Multi-vehicle rollover reported on Okanagan Connector

Reports indicate the accident happened near Glenmore Brenda Road

COSAR seeking public help in search for elderly hunter outside Kelowna

The man left home Thursday morning and was expected home by noon but didn’t return

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Candidate debate in Peachland will focus on environmental issues

Candidates in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding invited to event on Oct. 3

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Noah Eisenhut follows father’s footsteps in hockey

Summerland Steam player’s father once played in the NHL

Most Read