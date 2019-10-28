Vernon students to remember local soldiers

Annual No Stone Left Alone ceremony set for Friday, Nov. 1, 10:30 a.m., Pleasant Valley Cemetery

A poignant ceremony of remembrance will be conducted by Vernon school students with help from organizations at Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Ceremony Friday.

Approximately 85 students from W.L. Seaton Secondary, Mission Hill Elementary and Harwood Elementary, accompanied by volunteers from the Vernon and District Family History Society, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 – Vernon and the British Columbia Dragoons will place more than 480 poppies on military gravesites as part of the No Stone Left Alone project.

“No Stone Left Alone is an initiative involving middle school students who honour and recognize the sacrifices that Canadian military men and women made while serving Canada,” event organizer Lawrna Myers said. “In November, No Stone Left Alone ceremonies across Canada have students place a poppy on military headstones in Canadian fields of honour.”

The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 1

