Vernon summer concert series extended

Vernon’s popular Civic Sounds concert series at city hall has been extended to make up for two cancelled events in July due to rain.

The original season finale was slated for this Thursday, Aug. 22, but will now end on Thursday, Aug. 29 featuring a performance from 6 Shades of Grey.

Event organizer, the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA), looks forward to ending the summer concert series on a positive note.

“We are hoping to continue with strong attendance numbers to finish off the season,” said DVA events and promotions coordinator Dudley Coulter. “So far there’s been up to 1,200 people at each concert.”

Although there are two-to-three ice cream and food vendors on-site every week, Coulter noted many people are taking in the free, live music and then going out for dinner and drinks afterwards.

“It’s a fun, authentic, local downtown experience that everyone can enjoy.”

The DVA is also hoping adding an extra concert will help them further towards reaching their goal of raising $4,000 for the food bank. This is an initiative organized by the DVA and its event sponsors: 107.5 Beach Radio, Bannister Honda and Valley First Credit Union.

Attendees at Civic Sounds have enjoyed music from many of the region’s most well-known bands. This week’s concert will see Vernon-based Chipko Jones and Jacob Soucy take to the steps of city hall with their reggae-inspired performance.



