The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge targets municipalities across Canada where radon testing has been limited, but where there is a potential for homes to have elevated radon levels. Vernon is participating. (Image contributed)

The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge targets municipalities across Canada where radon testing has been limited, but where there is a potential for homes to have elevated radon levels. Vernon is participating. (Image contributed)

Vernon takes on Radon Challenge

200 free radon testing kits are up for grabs as part of the third annual challenge to test for gas

Two hundred Vernon residents can get their hands on a free radon test to test for the odourless, tasteless and colourless gas in their homes.

The City of Vernon is inviting residents to register for a free radon test kit as part of the annual 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge, offered by the national health coalition Take Action on Radon.

The gas is identified as the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and with more and more people staying home this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and with winter just around the corner, it’s more important than ever to ensure the air at home is healthy.

“Our aim is to encourage our residents to be proactive when it comes to protecting themselves and their loved ones from radon exposure,” Chief Building Official Dan Gellein said in a statement issued Monday, Oct. 26.

“This is why we’re encouraging residents to register for a free radon test kit and take action against radon. It’s easy, effective and can save a life.”

“We are grateful for the generous support of Coldwell Banker Four Seasons Real Estate, here in Vernon, who sponsored 100 additional test kits for residents, meaning we have a total of 200 free test kits to distribute on a first-come, first-served basis,” Gellein said. “The kits will be available for residences that include single-family dwellings, duplexes and townhouses.”

Radon is a naturally occurring cancer-causing radioactive gas that can enter buildings and enclosed spaces undetected. Since Canadian homes are sealed against weather, the gas can become trapped indoors building up to dangerous levels.

Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can lead to an increased risk of lung cancer.

“The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge just made it a lot easier for residents of Vernon to test for radon,” said Pam Warkentin, Executive Director of the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists and Project Manager at Take Action on Radon.

“Now in its third year, the program has spurred more than 2,000 Canadians to test their homes for radon, an important first step towards protecting themselves and their families from the risk of lung cancer.”

Testing for it is the only way homeowners can determine the levels as they vary between neighbouring houses.

“Radon is a well-established human carcinogen and testing and reducing radon levels is an important method of prevention of lung cancer,” said Dr. Anne-Marie Nicol, a researcher from the Faculty of Sciences from Simon Fraser University. “Residential radon is marked as Canadians’ primary exposure of radon, preventing radon exposure will reduce the number of Canadians dying of lung cancer.”

Interested residents can register online at engagevernon.ca or by calling 250-550-3634.

An online webinar Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. will provide registered participants with more details about the testing process before receiving the kit.

READ MORE: Armstrong mom $1M richer after candy run

READ MORE: Vernon woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing Mustang into house

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Police, B.C. Conservation help two bucks caught in one fishing net
Next story
Andrew Wilkinson stepping down as B.C. Liberal leader

Just Posted

The 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge targets municipalities across Canada where radon testing has been limited, but where there is a potential for homes to have elevated radon levels. Vernon is participating. (Image contributed)
Vernon takes on Radon Challenge

200 free radon testing kits are up for grabs as part of the third annual challenge to test for gas

A gassy smell at the Vernon Courthouse Friday has been ruled insignificant on Nov. 15, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Round Lake murder case to come back to Vernon court

Lynda Sundry, 59, faces first-degree murder charges after remains of Barry Jones found

A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)
BREAKING: Police situation concludes in Lumby

Police called for social media blackout as the situation unfolded

Armstrong’s Christyna Whieldon is $1M richer after scoring a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from the general store. (BCLC contributed)
Armstrong mom $1M richer after candy run

Christyna Whieldon bought a winning ticket from Armstrong’s general store

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Vernon home on 17th Street Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing Mustang into house

Three reported sustaining minor injuries in Sunday incident

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Andrew Wilkinson stepping down as B.C. Liberal leader

Will stay on until the next party leader is chosen

VicPD and B.C. Conservation Officer Service teamed up to free two bucks who were entangled in a fishing net and dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them. (VicPD)
VIDEO: Police, B.C. Conservation help two bucks caught in one fishing net

Bucks were also dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them

Friends and family of Sonya Riome, 35, are confirming she died in the fire. (Submitted)
Woman dies in weekend Revelstoke house fire

The fire gutted the property

Apex Mountain Resort received 35 centimetres of fresh snow over the weekend, prompting some to head out for some early season turns. (Apex Mountain Resort / Facebook)
Stay off the mountain: Apex warns of early season dangers

Recreational use of the mountain before opening day comes with serious risks

An Instagram post from Matty Rebman shows his injuries as well as a plea to the driver who struck him. (Instagram/Matty Rebman)
Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

The car was abandoned but police could not locate its driver

The Penticton Indian Band is opposing any hunting of local big horn sheep which are an at-risk population. (submitted photo)
Penticton Indian Band oppose big horn sheep hunts

Local big horn sheep are an at-risk population

FILE – B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts owner, Senator David Braley speaks after the CFL announced Vancouver will host the 2014 Grey Cup championship football game during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Lions owner David Braley dead at 79

Braley had bought the CFL team prior to 1997 season

Most Read