Vernon’s Ribbons of Green Trails Society realized a significant accomplishment on the Grey Canal Trail network this summer, as a connection was built linking the Coldstream Valley Estates and Boss Creek trail segments on Vernon Hill, east of Vernon. This photo was taken on the trail above Galiano Road. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)

Vernon trail gets new connection

Connection links the Coldstream Valley Estates and Boss Creek trail segments on Vernon Hill

HAROLD SELLERS

RIBBONS OF GREEN TRAILS SOCIETY PRESIDENT

This summer a major achievement was realized on the Grey Canal Trail network.

A trail connection was built linking the Coldstream Valley Estates and Boss Creek trail segments on Vernon Hill, east of Vernon.

Trail users may be familiar with the Grey Canal Coldstream Valley Estates trail access at the north-west end of Cypress Drive in Coldstream. So let’s start there. Park beside the fence at the marked trail entrance.

Heading north, the original path is shaded by trees for a short distance and traverses a small creek with an appropriately small bridge. Soon you will emerge into open spaces with terrific views of the valley, city and three lakes.

A sign will direct you to take the trail as it heads up Vernon Hill. This will be a bit of a climb, but the views get even better as you go higher.

There are many Saskatoon bushes and, depending upon the season, lots of wildflowers. Birds abound in the vegetation and the sky.

Eventually, you will pass through a gate and enter typical Okanagan hillside forest on the newly designated route that now descends towards Galiano Road. Pay close attention to trail signage; there are many private driveways and gates. Please respect private property and stay on the trail.

Galiano Road forms part of the trail for a short distance until a sign instructs to sharply turn right onto a driveway and then follow a constructed trail to Boss Creek Road.

Boss Creek Road is a newer road, accessed off the east end of McLeish Road. A trail parking lot has been built here.

By now you have walked about three kilometres and you can turn around and return.

On your next visit, park at the Boss Creek Road lot and walk north. The Boss Creek Trail splits in two directions prior to the traffic circle. A steep trail heads uphill to Greenwood Road where the trail ends. This is a private road with no trespassing beyond the point.

At the traffic circle, a second trail heads down Vernon Hill to a parking lot on DeRoo and Welker Road. Remember you have to walk uphill before you get to walk downhill.

The Grey Canal Trail is now a continuous 16 km trail from Coldstream Valley Estates to the northeast end of Swan Lake on Baker Hogg Road, with a few sections on the road. To view the entire Grey Canal Trail with maps, directions and parking: visit the Ribbons of Green interactive map at ribbonsofgreen.ca.

READ MORE: Ribbons of Green Trails Society donates to Okanagan Rail Trail

READ MORE: Vernon trail society launches interactive map


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityTrails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Map of the new trail connection for the Grey Canal and Boss Creek trails. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)

Previous story
Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.
Next story
Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

Just Posted

Vernon trail gets new connection

Connection links the Coldstream Valley Estates and Boss Creek trail segments on Vernon Hill

Tributes aplenty for Vernon realtor, Rotarian

Dave DeShane died suddenly at age 55 on Tuesday, July 28

Sternwheelers once plied Okanagan Lake

Vessels once transported passengers and goods along the Okanagan Valley

Spall golfer records rare albatross

Sieg Schreve scores deuce on par-5 during Spallumcheen’s Men’s Night play

Vernon Vipers looking to build on strong finish

BC Hockey League office looks at the “Next Generation” of Vipers’ squads

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Shuswap pet nutritionist, raw diet advocate to be featured in national magazine

Sicamous-based Deanna Larocque building reputation for canine support

BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

A suspect and a police dog were taken to receive medical treatment after an incident on Aug. 1.

Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

Emergency responders began rescue efforts at around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Reported Big White wildfire dubbed ‘smoke chase’

Crews responded to the area but could not locate a fire

Most Read