The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band was a huge hit at the Vernon Winter Carnival parade. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Winter Carnival 60s theme a hit with residents

Milestone 60th anniversary Carnival wrapped up Sunday

She was seen at events in a big blonde wig. A one-piece outfit. Jeans. Even a short skirt and high boots.

Deb White, chairperson of the Vernon Winter Carnival board of directors, like many other residents, fully embraced the Carnival of the 1960s, the 60th annual event which wrapped Sunday.

“A lot of the stuff came from my closet,” laughed White. “I’ve been hearing so many positive comments. Many people have told me this is the best Carnival in years.”

Part of that was because it was a milestone year for Winter Carnival, celebrating its 60th annual 10-day festival to help take away the winter blahs for a bit, and the realization the event has been going consecutively for six decades.

READ MORE: GALLERY: Vernon Winter Carnival Parade gets in the groove

Part of it was because Carnival returned a lot of popular events for the 60th anniversary, like the Ice Palace outside Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. Ice sculpting for elementary school kids returned, bed races were back. Former queens and princesses attended the Coronation of Queen and Princess Silver Star LX.

But, perhaps, nothing drew residents’ attention more than the return of the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band, a one-time fixture in Vernon (and the Winter Carnival parade) that disbanded years ago.

Former band members reunited, practiced and walked and played in the parade to the delight of the throngs lined up on both sides of 27th Street, 30th Avenue and 31st Street. They received the Best Overall Parade Entry award, and also played at the Celebration of Talent at the Vernon Rec Centre, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, post-parade. The band also appeared at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

“The trumpet band was amazing,” said White. “They worked hard for months putting it together. The smiles along the parade route from the band and the audience were fantastic.”

READ MORE: Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

For White, it was her final Carnival as chairperson as her term is up and she is not letting her name stand for another two years as chair.

“I have been on the board 10 years and chair for five and it’s been an amazing experience,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade it in for anything.”

The Vernon Winter Carnival will hold its awards night in March, and will announce the 2021 theme on the same evening. The organization will hold its annual general meeting in May.


