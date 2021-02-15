Cast members Brian Martin (top row, from left), Vince Walzak, Peter Kaz, Nevada Christensen (middle row, from left), Victor Cumming, Roger Knox and Rebecca Barton (bottom) act out the virtual play Our HOME Town, written by Vernon’s Jason Armstrong, during its three-night run for the Vernon Winter Carnival. (Our HOME Town photo)

Cast members Brian Martin (top row, from left), Vince Walzak, Peter Kaz, Nevada Christensen (middle row, from left), Victor Cumming, Roger Knox and Rebecca Barton (bottom) act out the virtual play Our HOME Town, written by Vernon’s Jason Armstrong, during its three-night run for the Vernon Winter Carnival. (Our HOME Town photo)

Vernon Winter Carnival a virtual hit

Community, businesses support annual event that had to think outside box in 2021

She’s exhausted, and she still has two raffle draws to oversee, but Vicki Proulx knows the show has to go on.

The executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival will be in her office Tuesday starting planning on the 2022 event.

“Suggestions for themes will start coming in right away,” laughed Proulx on Monday as she and the volunteer board were cleaning up the Drive-Thru Ice Park at Polson Park.

The 61st annual Carnival, with its Wild West theme, wrapped up Sunday, Feb. 14.

The ice park was the Carnival’s chance to provide a live event for the community in the time of COVID. More than 1,500 cars went through the park during Carnival’s run.

“That was a chance to provide something to the community,” said Proulx. “I think it says a lot about our ability to adapt and host events with COVID in the world. It was a lot more work, but it was important. It was an opportunity to think outside the box.”

That thinking also applied to Vernon’s Heather Sharpe of Sherpa Group Events/Management/Production.

She helped create and directed a virtual theatre performance with the help of local playwright Jason Armstrong, who adapted the Thornton Wilder classic Our Town into Our HOME Town for a successful three-night run during Carnival.

The play, which featured local celebrities and actors Brian Martin and Rebecca Barton from Beach Radio’s morning show, Dave Sayer, Susan Currie, Peter Kaz, Melina Schein Moore, Craig Howard, Mayor Victor Cumming, Vince Walzak, Nevada Christensen, Emma Martin, Connor Sharpe and Roger Knox of Black Press, drew people watching from as far away as Princeton, the Lower Mainland and even the U.S.

Other events that went on during the 61st Carnival included Cops Rod Koenig and John Fawcett hauling in some renowned citizens in the annual Arrest the Best to raise money for charity. A scavenger hunt and chili cook-off were held throughout downtown Vernon.

Businesses got into the spirit with western-themed displays inside and on their windows.

“The support we get from the community and businesses is over the top,” said Proulx. “It’s amazing. Our board and our volunteers, I can’t thank them enough for the hours they’ve put in.”

The final two functions of the 61st annual Carnival are two raffle draws. The first goes Tuesday, Feb. 16, in which four winning tickets will be drawn. And the grand prize raffle, the 2019 Polaris snowmobile with $1,000 worth of sledding gear from BDM Motorsports, will be drawn Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Ticket sales for both are closed.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival Society lights up downtown square

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival prize sled on display


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carnivalLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Racialized adults on revised federal COVID-19 vaccination priority list
Next story
Dangerous conditions in Whistler area mountains lead to 2nd death in 2 days

Just Posted

Cast members Brian Martin (top row, from left), Vince Walzak, Peter Kaz, Nevada Christensen (middle row, from left), Victor Cumming, Roger Knox and Rebecca Barton (bottom) act out the virtual play Our HOME Town, written by Vernon’s Jason Armstrong, during its three-night run for the Vernon Winter Carnival. (Our HOME Town photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival a virtual hit

Community, businesses support annual event that had to think outside box in 2021

Vernon’s Sam White checks out the gear at a Bass Pro Shop outlet near Tsawwassen on a recent outing from the G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre in Vancouver. White, 19, from Vernon, lost the use of his legs in a snowmobile accident Dec. 29 near Enderby. (Facebook photo)
Spirits high for Vernon man recuperating from accident

Sam White, 19, is learning about life in a wheelchair following serious snowmobile accident Dec. 29

Lumby Days’ organizers have announced the 2021 event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)
COVID claims Lumby Days for second straight year

Organizers hoping to be back with 65th annual event in 2022

Vernon’s Shawnee Harle is a two-time Olympian as an assistant coach with Canada’s women’s basketball team, and former head coach of the University of Calgary Dinos women’s hoops squad. She has created her own website to help athletes, parents, coaches and businesses deal with mental toughness. (shawneeharle.com photo)
Two-time Okanagan Olympian passes along mental toughness tips

Vernon’s Shawnee Harle is Canada’s highest certified basketball coach

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (left) and third Steve Laycock of Saskatoon will be joined by the Kelowna front end of Rick Sawatsky and Andrew Nerpin, and fifth player Tyler Tardi of Cloverdale, at the Tim Horton’s Brier Canadian men’s curling championship starting March 5 in a bubble environment in Calgary. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon rink ready for Brier marathon

Jim Cotter and teammates could play 14 games in 10 days to win Canadian men’s curling championship

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

The Osoyoos RV Campground and Waterslides announced that it will be closing its waterslides for good and expanding the RV park. (Dana Lysen Facebook)
The last remaining waterslides in South Okanagan are closing

Osoyoos RV Campground and Waterslides made the announcement on Facebook

File photo. (Pixabay)
Dangerous conditions in Whistler area mountains lead to 2nd death in 2 days

This is the second fatality in the area in just two days

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Mountie sustained serious injuries after vehicle hit ice en route to call in Nanaimo

Officer was admitted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A file photo showing snowfall on the Okanagan Connector. (File)
Okanagan Mounties turn travellers back, issue several tickets on Highway 97C

RCMP spent a day last week checking more than 200 vehicles on the Okanagan Connector

The incident occurred outside of the fire protection zone. Photo Rick Gullason
Fire in the sky in Princeton

The 1991 Kenworth belonged to Mario’s Towing

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press file)
Two die in Highway 1 crash near Kamloops

Eastbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway remain closed

Jayla Bartziokas takes the puck from dad Jason and pops it in the net as the two played together on the frozen pond by the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents enjoy Valentine’s Day skate on frozen Shuswap Lake

Frozen lake, pond make for fun Family Day weekend outings

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
Petition started to keep convicted killer in Wells Gray Park murders behind bars

David Ennis, formerly David Shearing, is up for parole in July.

Most Read