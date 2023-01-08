Vernon Winter Carnival seeks rental fee reductions from city

Carnival society asks city to waive or reduce rental fees for five events for 63rd festival Feb. 3-12

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society is asking the City of Vernon to consider waiving or reducing rental fees for five events during the 63rd annual festival Feb. 3-12, including the Balloon Glow. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society is hoping city council gets into the Carnival spirit by reducing fee rentals for certain events.

Council will mull over a letter written by Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx at its regular meeting Monday (Jan. 9) requesting council grant the fees reductions for the 63rd annual event Feb. 3-12.

“We are hopeful that Your Worship and Council will still consider supporting our non-profit in other ways,” wrote Proulx, expressing disappointment in council’s earlier decision not to reduce rates of renting Kal Tire Place for a Winter Carnival concert featuring Canadian country group The Recklaws.

“Vernon Winter Carnival is currently paying the City of Vernon over $57,000 in rental fees. This does not include our fire permits, traffic control, or additional costs for catering and other necessary permits. In addition to those fees the society is also paying $27,000 to the city for the rental of Kal Tire Place for our concert event happening Feb. 10.”

Specifically, Carnival has asked for reductions or waiving of fees for five events:

• Kickball at Grahame Park – Feb. 11 and 12, $1,426.51; waiving of fees requested;

• Family Fun Park (Winter Playground) at Kal Tire Place Parking lot *event by donation* – set up Feb. 7-9, event Feb. 10-12, $2,879.13; waiving or reduction of fees requested;

• Jam Can Curling at the Centennial Outdoor Rink *free event* – Feb. 6-10 – $764.93; waiving or reduction of fees requested;

• Balloon Glow at Polson Park, *free event* – Feb. 3, $282.18; waiving of fees requested;

• Snogolf at BX Community Park, Feb. 5, $348.70; waiving of fees requested.

Proulx said since Carnival’s inception in 1961, the City of Vernon has been an integral part of the success of the festival and the society.

“We hope that you can acknowledge the impact Vernon Winter Carnival has on our community, not only for our residents, but for the boost we also give to our tourism industry in what would otherwise be a slow time for our local businesses,” said Proulx.

“We will continue to bring our community together through fun events and activities that keep us connected through shared experiences.”

