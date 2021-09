RCMP turn to public for tips on whereabouts

It’s been 13 days since 29-year-old Tressa Roberta Woodcock was seen last in Vernon and police are now turning to the public for tips.

Woodcock, seen last Sept. 1, is described as a 5-9, 135-pound Caucasian woman with dyed blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Woodcock is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Food served up as topic of North Okanagan Shuswap election forum

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.