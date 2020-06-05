Vernonites encouraged to get active for National Fitness Day

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is encouraging all residents to take part in some active fun on National Health and Fitness Day this Saturday, June 6.

The City of Vernon said it understands the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has posed when it comes to staying active. But as the province unfolds its Restart Plan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has offered reminders on the importance of getting outside for the sake of physical and mental well-being.

To provide some inspiration, Recreation Services and city partners have come up with a number of ways to stay active in the local area this weekend, including:

Play in a local park.

Play disc golf at Lakers Park (bring your own frisbee).

Ride, run, or walk on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Go for a hike on one of our Greater Vernon area trails.

Try one of these 10 nature activities you can do with your kids.

Consider these 15 ways for you and your family to stay active at home

Throughout B.C.’s Restart Plan, Recreation Services says it will continue to work with local groups, surrounding municipalities and the BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) to provide more recreation opportunities while continuing to follow the guidelines, directives and timeline established by the province and the provincial health officer.

Those who take part in National Health and Fitness Day are encouraged to share pictures and stories with Recreation Services on Facebook.

Brendan Shykora

Fitness