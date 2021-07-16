Vernon’s Girouard Park gets more play space

1.3 acres of land to be added to Harwood area park

Andrew Frederick spent his COVID-19 time off school cleaning up his neighbourhood Girouard Park, which is being expanded. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)

Andrew Frederick spent his COVID-19 time off school cleaning up his neighbourhood Girouard Park, which is being expanded. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)

There will be more space to play in a popular Vernon neighbourhood.

The City of Vernon has acquired 1.3 acres of land to add to Girouard Park in the Harwood area.

The acquisition was a unique opportunity to purchase undeveloped land in an urban environment, and add park space in an area of Vernon that has existing multi-family development and continued growth.

“This is an exciting addition to a beautiful park that is already established in our community,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.

“A significant number of families live within 200 metres of Girouard Park and we’re confident this will be a welcome addition to the neighbourhood. Council has set aside resources to make improvements to the area that is currently in a natural state, to integrate it into the park, maintain valuable greenspace, and make it people friendly.”

The property that was acquired is heavily treed and has a seasonal creek that runs through it. Work is scheduled to begin this fall to apply FireSmart and CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design) principles, which will improve the safety and utility of the new park area for the community.

READ MORE: Youth gives Vernon park a COVID clean

READ MORE: ‘Terrifying’ fire sparked in Vernon’s East Hill

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parks

Previous story
B.C. premier says province ready to reopen border to U.S. and international travel
Next story
Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect allegedly seen holding rifle

Just Posted

Fires smoke on the hills above Mabel Lake July 13, as seen from the Enderby side from the marina. (Bruce Ingelson photo)
Mabel Lake fire grows to 277 hectares near Lumby

Andrew Frederick spent his COVID-19 time off school cleaning up his neighbourhood Girouard Park, which is being expanded. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)
Vernon’s Girouard Park gets more play space

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board, including a shower room upgrade and condensing unit at the 100 Mile Hospital. (File photo)
Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile

File photo
Campfire and garbage burn sparked in Enderby despite fire ban