Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media)

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

Park users are asked to stick to the pathways as grounds still very wet

Polson Park is open again to vehicle traffic after flash flooding closed the park last week.

Major rain events on Thursday, June 11, led to flooding in the popular Vernon park which prompted the city to close it to vehicles.

Now, water levels of Vernon Creek have receded and the park has reopened as of Monday, June 15.

Park users are still reminded to take precautions around all creeks and creek banks, as embankments may be unstable and water levels could continue to fluctuate.

The city asks park users to stick to the pathways, as the ground is still very wet and could be damaged if park users walk or cycle on the grass.

