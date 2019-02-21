Vernon’s worst intersection saw 179 crashes in four years: ICBC

According to ICBC data, 25th Ave and 32 Street saw the highest number of accidents from 2013-2017

An interactive map pinpoints accidents that have occurred in Vernon between 2013 and 2017. (OpenStreetMap contributors)

Whether it be the result of poor driving conditions or simply too much traffic, accidents do occur.

However, according to ICBC statistics, some Vernon intersections are significantly more accident prone than others. Between 2013 and 2017, 25th Avenue and 32nd Street and their respective turning lanes saw a total of 179 reported accidents for a total of about one collision every eight days.

“Highway 97 (32nd Street) and 27th Street are the two roads that have the highest traffic volumes in Vernon,” said Nick Nilsen, City of Vernon communications officer. “As such, the number of reported claims relates to the volume of traffic going through those intersections.”

Statistics show that the majority of accident-prone intersections fall on major thoroughfares where commuter-traffic is prevalent. Along Highway 97, which transitions into 32nd Street within city limits, the intersection at 43rd Avenue saw 172 accidents and Stickle Road saw 94.

Beyond 32nd Street, the intersection at 27th Street and 48th Avenue saw the highest number of crashes at 158.

Smith Drive in Armstrong saw the highest number of incidents at 11, while Coldstream’s worst intersection at Aberdeen Road and Buchanan Road and Highway 6 reported 40.

Enderby’s Canyon Road and Highway 97A saw 30 crashes in that timeframe compared to Lumby’s 15 at Creighton Valley Road and Highway 6.



