Wanted woman believed to be in Vernon

RCMP looking for 37-year-old wanted for fraud

Christal Leeann Price (RCMP photo)

Christal Leeann Price (RCMP photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Christal Leeann Price.

Price is wanted for fraud-related offences and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

She is approximately five-foot-three-inches tall, weighs 126 pounds, has brown hair (often dyed blond) and green eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Price, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: RCMP checking North Okanagan region for wanted man

READ MORE: Family escapes Coldstream house fire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
Federal Liberals set to deliver budget on April 7, Freeland tells House of Commons
Next story
B.C. doctor alleged to have circumvented COVID-19 regulations suspended during probe

Just Posted

Vernon’s Melina Schein won the $10,000 prize on the inaugral show of Food Network Canada’s Wall of Bakers Monday, March 28. (Facebook photo)
Vernon opera singer Scheins on Food Network debut

Christal Leeann Price (RCMP photo)
Wanted woman believed to be in Vernon

Firefighters douse a house fire on Kalavista Drive March 29. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Family escapes Coldstream house fire

Vernon’s Landon Currie (centre) and the University of Alberta Golden Bears celebrate a point in a quarterfinal victory at the U-Sports Canadian men’s volleyball finals in Winnipeg over the Queen’s Golden Gaels of Kingston, Ont. Currie and the Bears won the Canadian championship Sunday, downing Langley’s Trinity Western Spartans 3-1 in the final. (U-Sports photo)
Vernon volleyball player celebrates national title