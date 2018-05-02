Washout closes portion of Westside Road

An update is expected at noon. No detours are available.

Westside Road is closed in both directions three kilometres north of Fintry because of a wash out. No detours are available. An assessment is in progress and the next date is expected at noon.

This comes in addition to the evacuation orders for two Westside Road properties that were initially under evacuation alert.

The State of Emergency, declared by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, is a proactive approach that gives crews access to specific private properties to protect public infrastructure. As well, evacuation alerts for two properties in Ewing’s Landing have been upgraded to an Evacuation Order, according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations release.

The two Ewing’s Landing properties currently under Evacuation Order are 8645 N Westside Road and 8635 Westside Road.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on repairs to stabilize Westside Road after a landslide Tuesday morning affected the road.

 

Stock image: Washout

