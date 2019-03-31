Ocean Wise AquaVan team member Bridget John, right, gives information on sharks and other ocean-dwelling denisens to Jacquie Marrs (from left), Connor Marrs, Jenelle Konrad, Adalyn Konrad and Brielle Konrad, all from Vernon, during the AquaVan’s appearance Sunday at the Okanagan Science Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

WATCH: AquaVan draws hundreds to Vernon's OK Science Centre

Okanagan residents get up-close look at what lurks beneath the waves of the Pacific Ocean

If you can’t get the landlubbers to the ocean, bring the ocean to the landlubbers.

The award-winning Ocean Wise AquaVan appeared in Vernon Sunday at the Okanagan Science Centre, with long lineups dotting the five-hour long appearance.

“We’ve already had about 300 people here,” said Okanagan Science Centre executive director Jim Swingle. “There’s another 200 in line so it’s been fantastically successful…We look forward to having them back in Vernon again as soon as possbile.”

The AquaVan features interactive displays of British Columbia’s marine life, a 200-litre mobile touch tank that allows a person to get up-close with marine invertebrates, and the AquaVan team was on-hand to make this educational experience fun for the whole family.

“We’re connecting people to their coastlines and their shorelines,” said Daphne Austin with the Ocean Wise team. “We have brought different artifacts from a bunch of ocean animals, and different coastal and even animals that you’d find here in the Interior. We’ve even brought live creatures that you would find in the ocean.”

