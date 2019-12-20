WATCH: Protesters stand steadfast throughout Sagmoen trial

The group of protesters has been growing as the trial of Curtis Sagmoen nears conclusion

Protesters gather in front of the Vernon Law Courts in the final week of the trial of Curtis Sagmoen, Wednesday, Dec. 18. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The trial of Curtis Sagmoen will hear the Justice’s decision on Friday, Dec. 20.

Sagmoen, 38, is accused of threatening a sex worker at gunpoint near Falkland in August 2017. He was arrested in September of that year after a traffic stop near the residence.

In October 2017, the Sagmoen family property became the subject of an extensive search. The remains of Traci Genereaux were found on the Salmon River Road property, but no charges have been laid in connection to her death.

Throughout the trial, several protesters have made their voices heard on the steps of the Vernon Law Courts, bearing signs and chanting slogans in remembrance of Genereaux, and calling for justice for all missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Chants of “gone, but not forgotten,” “our sisters deserve justice,” and “all women’s lives are sacred,” rang out from the stairs outside the Vernon courts.

The trial has spanned three weeks, most of which has been spent dealing with three voir dires — or trials within the trial.

Justice Alison Beames is expected to give her decision in B.C. Supreme Court at the final scheduled hearing, which begins at 10 a.m.

Brendan Shykora