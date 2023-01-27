Water advisory still on tap for Greater Vernon

A long-standing water quality warning will remain in place longer than anticipated.

Since early September, Greater Vernon Water (GVW) has been working on the Headgates Spillway Project which will help protect water infrastructure, the environment and downstream properties.

“GVW is still progressing, and while we had previously estimated that the project would be complete by Jan. 31, 2023, due to a variety of construction delays, the estimate for completion is now late March 2023,” the Regional District of North Okanagan said in a Jan. 27 press release.

The current precautionary Water Quality Advisory (WQA) will remain in place until the project is complete.

Affected customers (in the blue and green areas on the map) receive water from Duteau due to a reduction in water flows. While GVW needs to maintain a lower flow of water to complete construction, when less water flows through the UV disinfection facility, it may intermittently turn-off without notice. While water may not be treated with UV, the water is still being treated with the clarification process and disinfected with chlorine.

Customers affected by this precautionary WQA may wish to boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or brushing teeth.

To maintain ideal flows, some customers normally serviced by Duteau Creek water source may receive water from the Kalamalka Lake water source without notice. This may be of interest to customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums as the water is harder and has a higher pH.

GVW will issue another project update on March 1.

