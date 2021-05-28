Water main break temporarily closes Vernon’s Mission Road

Portion of road between 15th Avenue and Allen Brooks Way affected

Northbound detour from Commonage Road to Highway 97 via Bailey Road. (City of Vernon)

Mission Road will be temporarily closed between 15th Avenue and Allen Brooks Way while crews make repairs.

The road will be open only to local traffic starting at 8 p.m. while an irrigation water main break is repaired. Before then, the road is down to single-lane alternating traffic.

Southbound traffic on 34th Street will be detoured onto Highway 97 via 16th Avenue. Northbound traffic on Commonage Road from Predator Ridge will be detoured onto Hwy. 97 at Bailey Road.

Bench Row Road will remain accessible, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route if possible.

Traffic control will be on-site at 15th Avenue and Bailey Road and motorists are reminded to slow down and obey traffic control devices and personnel.

The water main repairs are expected to be completed within six to eight hours and Mission Road should be open again early Saturday morning.

The City of Vernon apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the emergency repairs are being completed.

Water main break temporarily closes Vernon's Mission Road

