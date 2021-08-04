Water restrictions eased for Mabel Lake system users

Strong efforts by residents means properties can be watered up to three days per week

Thanks to the residents’ efforts, the Regional District of North Okanagan is easing water restrictions on the Mabel Lake Water System for its users.

The water system has not been exceeding its capacity as residents have been doing great to conserve water and reduce peak water demand.

But as the provincial government has declared a Level 3 drought for this watershed, some restrictions are still required to protect the water supply.

Residents may water outdoors (based on their street address) up to three days per week. This schedule is proposed to be consistent with other utilities in the region.

Water Restrictions Schedule

Sprinkler Use Allowed between 7 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Sunday – Even house address:

Monday – No sprinklers;

Tuesday – Odd house address:

Wednesday – Even house address;

Thursday – Odd house address;

Friday – Even house address;

Saturday – Odd house address.

The RDNO warns a return to high outdoor water use could push the system beyond its capacity again and may need to return to the two-day per week schedule if necessary to protect water quality and quantity.

Most lawns only need water once per week to remain healthy. Lawns are naturally brown and go dormant with minimal water when it is hot – this is okay and the lawn will green up when the weather cools.

The three-day per week water restrictions schedule provides options for water use and should not be viewed as a directive to water every allowable day.

Even when under water restrictions, residents may water any time by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed at any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots.

For further information, please call 250-550-3700 or visit www.rdno.ca.

