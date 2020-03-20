‘We are experiencing a global shift,’ says Vernon mayor

City of Vernon continues to monitor rapidly changing novel coronavirus situation and adapting as necessary

The City of Vernon continues to monitor the rapidly evolving global pandemic and several changes have been made to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, staff and visitors.

All city recreation facilities have been closed and RCMP volunteer activities have been suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But, City Hall remains open for the time being — although, members of the public are encouraged to call or email instead of visiting these facilities.

Meanwhile, council meetings and public hearings will continue as usual at City Hall in Vernon, but members of the public will be seated two-metres apart based on recommendations from health authorities. Seating will also be available for only 50 people to adhere to provincial restrictions.

“This week has most likely felt overwhelming,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

“We are experiencing a global shift,” he said. “And we need to continue to face each day together.”

The mayor and city staff extended their gratitude to citizens and visitors for taking dramatic steps to help slow the spread of the virus.

“I encourage you to continue caring for your family, your community and those around you,” the mayor said. “Stay connected with those you are close to, consider others while you shop for supplies and offer assistance to your neighbours and friends when available.”

City facilities that remain open have implemented several measures to ensure the safety of staff and members of the public.

Apparatus has been put in place to ensure social distancing at front counters and disinfectant resources are available and are used often to clean public spaces.

The City of Vernon is also urging residents to avoid flushing baby wipes, paper towel and all products other than toilet paper as it can damage the sewer system and create clogs.

“Treat yourself and others gracefully in these trying times,” Mayor Cumming said. “Seek accurate and reliable information. And continue following the advice of health authorities to practice safe and healthy activities.”

The city is providing a list of resources on its website vernon.ca to connect residents to a variety of mental health and wellness resources, links to BC Centre for Disease Control and the Ministry of Health and links to all of the city’s public engagement activities that are now available online.

