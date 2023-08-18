West Kelowna homeless shelter evacuation sends vulnerable clients to Kelowna, Vernon

West Kelowna’s vulnerable citizens are being looked after in the wake of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Turning Points Collaborative Society said Friday, Aug. 18, that West Kelowna’s shelter was evacuated Thursday.

“Our shelter clients went to our Richter shelter in Kelowna,” said Turning Points in an email following the evcuation of the Bartley Court shelter. “Our rapid re-housing program from the Super 8 (by Wyndham, West Kelowna) has been re-housed at a couple of our motels in Vernon.”

Turning Points quickly put into action its emergency response plan.

“Additional shelter beds in non-evacuated communities will be prioritized for vulnerable evacuee clients from evacuated areas,” said Turning Point. “This is a quickly evolving situation, and our first priority is the safety and security of our clients and staff.”

The Upper Room Mission reminds anyone in need that services are offered daily.

Dinner is offered from 4-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays while the centre is open from 2-6 p.m. with limited guest services from 2-4.

The Mission is open 9-4 Monday to Friday, serving breakfast from 9:30-10:30 a.m., guest services from 11-2 with clothing, laundry and showers and dinner from 2:30-3:30.

Vernon encourages emergency preparedness

The City of Vernon is asking its residents to take some time to consider if they’re prepared for an emergency as the wildfire situation continues to evolve in the Okanagan.

Stay informed

Keep up to date on the latest wildfire information and evacuation notices in the Okanagan and across B.C. by visiting accurate and reliable information sources:

• BC Wildfire Service: bcwildfire.ca;

• Regional District of Central Okanagan: https://www.cordemergency.ca/ (Lake Country Wildfire, Clifton/McKinley Fire, McDougall Creek Wildfire).