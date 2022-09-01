The Silver Star Property Owners Association has received $474,600 in provincial funds to reduce the risk of wildfires along the main road to SilverStar Mountain Resort. The Ministry of Forests announced the funding Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Contributed photo)

The Silver Star Property Owners Association has received $474,600 in provincial funds to reduce the risk of wildfires along the main road to SilverStar Mountain Resort. The Ministry of Forests announced the funding Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Contributed photo)

Wildfire risk getting slashed along Vernon’s Silver Star Road

Ministry of Forests announced $474,600 to the Silver Star Property Owners Association

Provincial funds have been provided to help reduce the risk of wildfires heading up to SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The Ministry of Forests and the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. (FESBC) announced an investment of $25 million for 22 community projects designed to reduce wildfire risks, enhance wildlife habitat, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from slash pile burning and support forest recreation and ecological resiliency.

Eight of those 22 projects are located in the Thompson-Okanagan region, and one of them will go to the Silver Star Property Owners Association.

The association is receiving $474,600 to complete hand and mechanical wildfire risk-reduction activities, thereby reducing the wildfire risk along Silver Star Road.

“People across the Okanagan have first-hand experience with the disastrous affects of wildfires, and these investments will take important steps to protect people, communities and land,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “Not only will this keep our communities safe, but it will also help ensure that our backcountry areas are environmentally stable and resilient for generations to come.”

Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy said the FESBC is “a proven partner in delivering projects on the ground that protect people from wildfire risks and reduce emissions from slash pile burning.” Conroy said the new projects will help communities become safer and more resilient to climate change.

Work has already begun on many of the projects, which are all expected to be complete by March 2024.

READ MORE: New ‘spot-sized’ wildfire discovered north of Salmon Arm

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires: Fires of note reduced to 2

