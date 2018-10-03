Windscreens added to Vernon tennis courts

Marsha White of the Vernon Tennis Association holds a plaque with Graham Cooper, VTA President, left, Joe Fabi, VTA director, Diana Williamson of the 55+ B.C. Games Legacy Fund Committee and Gary Davidson of the 55+ BC Games (Vernon) Tennis. (Photo Submitted)

The Vernon Tennis Association (VTA) celebrated the installation of much-needed windscreens at Marshall Field with a wind-up night last week.

A total of 30 members rotated into action with those standing courtside waiting their turn keeping warm with hot apple cider, courtesy of VTA director Marsha White.

RELATED: Vernon tennis camp a slice

RELATED: Colour on the court for fun Vernon tennis event

After a couple rounds of doubles play, the action on the courts paused so that the crowd could gather for a special ceremony. Diana Williamson of the 55+ B.C. Games Legacy Committee, along with Gary Davidson, 55+ BC Games (Vernon) Tennis, presented an engraved plaque recognizing the generous grant which allowed the installation of the windscreens.

White and fellow director Joe Fabi were acknowledged for their role in making this happen.

“White spearheaded the application process while Fabi coordinated the purchase of the screens from Tomko Sports and the installation thereof with the City of Vernon,” said Wendy Bell of the VTA. “After many months of communication and coordination, it was exciting that the eventual windscreen installation coincided with Fabi’s 84th birthday. The plaque was affixed to the Marshall Field backboard to acknowledge the VTA’s gratitude toward the Legacy Committee as well to acknowledge the contributions of Joe Fabi and Marsha White who, over many years, have both made a longstanding impact on the growth of tennis in our community.”

With darkness closing in, the push-button lights were put to good use as play continued on the flood-lit courts following the presentation.

“The lights, now free, are a great addition to the public courts, which the VTA rents from the Parks and Recreation Department for play on summer evenings and Saturday mornings,” said Bell. “The courts are also kept busy on weekday mornings with Parks and Recreation Leagues for which the VTA supplies volunteers. The Vernon Tennis Association’s mandate is to provide opportunities for tennis players to network, as well as to promote the sport of tennis.”

Throughout the 2018 season, there were drop-in sessions for a wide range of levels as well as competitive evenings for players of a higher skill level. All 103 members of the VTA also have access to a ball machine. VTA president Graham Cooper, who recently acquired his coaching certification through Tennis BC, offered Skills & Drills sessions and coached the summer junior program.

The junior program, running since 2010, keeps youngsters active on the courts while introducing them to the game of tennis. The VTA looks forward to continuing its work in 2019 and hopes to host tournaments in future seasons.

Graham Cooper, VTA President; Joe Fabi, VTA Board Member; Marsha White (with plaque), VTA Board Member; Diana Williamson, 55+ B.C. Games Legacy Fund Committee; Gary Davidson, 55+ BC Games (Vernon) Tennis.”

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.