Winter hours coming for North Okanagan dispoal facilities

Greater Vernon and Armstrong-Spallumcheen facilities switch to new hours Sunday, Dec. 1

Winter hours go into effect Dec. 1 at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility (pictured) and the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility. (RDNO Website)

Winter hours will go into effect at the Armstrong-Spallumcheen and Greater Vernon Diversion and Dispoal Facilities on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Hours at Armstrong-Spallumcheen will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. At the Greater Vernon facility, the site will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. too 4:30 p.m., and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: Waste disposal fees to see uptick in North Okanagan

Winter hours are in effect until Feb. 28, 2020.

For more information on RDNO Solid Waste Management hours and locations please visit www.rdno.ca/hours.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.