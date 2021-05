The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Cherryville resident, Chelsea Barore, who was last seen in Lavington May 24. (RCMP)

Police are asking the public for help in locating 37-year-old Chelsea Barore who was last seen in Lavington May 24.

Barore, a resident of Cherryville, is described as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound Caucasian woman with blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barore is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

