Your April 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A Shuswap grandmother is in the news for taking a stand in Vancouver on the pipeline issues

With water levels on the rise in the North Okanagan, the Regional District is temporarily closing nearby trails.

Check out part two of our new feature series, OKANAGAN INCORRECTIONAL, on site now.

Don’t miss our Friday feature on local sports hero and inspiration Bruce Cook.

Endless class and mind-bending goals — that’s what Vancouver Canucks fans say they love and will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for rainy conditions this morning followed by clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High of 10 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions with periods of rain all day. High of 9 C.

Previous story
Missing Vernon woman sought

Just Posted

Missing Vernon woman sought

20-year-old may have ties to the Tappen area

Armstrong teen’s killer to be sentenced in June

Matthew Foerster will be in a Vernon courtroom June 4 to 6

Rising waters force trail closures

Regional District of North Okanagan temporarily closes BX Creek and BX Falls trails

FEATURE FRIDAY: A life-changing injury hasn’t stopped this Kelowna man

Losing the use of his legs in 2014 didn’t stop Bruce Cook from performing on his motorbike

Lumby supports solid waste plan

Village of Lumby councillors voted in favour of the plan Tuesday

B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Adam Hadwin among the leaders at famed Augusta National

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Revelstoke Petting Zoo owner charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty

SPCA special constables removed 15 animals, including one deceased pig, from the property during a warrant executed in July 2017

VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game

Delta pitcher James Paxton stays calm in the middle of Target Field and makes a friend

Hundreds protest pipeline outside Trudeau’s Vancouver hotel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in B.C. in support of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. chefs call for end to open-net fish farms as province reviews renewals

In open letter, 50 chefs across B.C. sign letter urging government to end 20 open-net fish farms

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

