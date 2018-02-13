Your Feb. 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

An unattended candle sparked a fire that forced an infant and nine adults from their home early Tuesday morning.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing patient from Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Vernon Search and Rescue crews were called out to an ice rescue Monday. Some people skating on Kalamalka Lake just off Kal Beach fell through the ice.

The six-month countdown to Roots and Blues 2018 has begun and with that comes the announcement of four more acts that will be playing the festival at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds.

For the first time, Professional Bull Riders Canada’s elite Monster Energy Tour will buck into Kelowna Saturday, July 7, at Prospera Place

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with periods of snow beginning late this afternoon. The high today is -2 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -1 C.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.