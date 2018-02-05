Your Feb. 5 Morning Brief

It is a dreary day across the Okanagan - Shuswap as rain continues to fall

Police in the North Okanagan have shut down roads in Coldstream as they are dealing with a distraught man in a home on Torrent Drive.

He is believed to be armed.

Schools in the area of Kidston Road are open for class, this morning.

A Kelowna Curling Club foursome takes home the B.C. men’s title, over the weekend.

Teammates Sean Geall and Jeff Richard helped to knock off four-time defending champ Jim Cotter and his Vernon-Kelowna rink in an extra end in the final Saturday night in Parksville.

In Penticton, it was Jennifer Jones taking home the sixth Scotties title for Manitoba.

Team Manitoba’s skip defeated fellow Manitoban and Team Wild Card skip Kerri Einarson 8-6 for her sixth Scotties Tournament of Hearts win, tying Colleen Jones for a record.

Vernon is being listed as one of Canada’s most romantic cities by Amazon.

Coming in at number 18, this accolade paints Vernon in a more positive light compared to being named the ninth most dangerous city in Canada by McLean’s Magazine.

For the sixth consecutive year, Victoria has been named Canada’s most romantic city.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for the morning rain to turn to flurries this afternoon with a chance of showers this evening, the high for the day 0 C.

Tomorrow more rain throughout the day with snow lowering toward the valley bottom. Temperature steady near O C.

