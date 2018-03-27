Your March 27 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Giving to a panhandler from your vehicle while stopped at an intersection in Kelowna will now cost you much more than the amount of your donation.

The state of emergency in the City of Armstrong is expected to be lifted this morning.

A UBC Okanagan arts professor believes the concept of free speech is not being shared by his faculty brethren.

The Trail Smoke Eaters won the battle last night finishing the Penticton Vees season in a decisive Game 7, 4-2 victory at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Monday night.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions this morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers before switching to sun and cloud this afternoon, with a high of 10 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at clearing conditions throughout the day and a high of 9 C.

