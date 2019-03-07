Letter: Coldstream family thankful for community support

A month ago, our family experienced the devastating loss of our family home and almost all of our belongings.

The morning of Feb. 4 is one we would hope to never experience again. But what happened afterward has made an even greater impact than the loss will ever have.

The moment our home burned down, members of the community rallied together and reached out to our family. You immediately stepped up. You showed us so much love, compassion, and generosity. You let us live in your homes. You donated clothing and toys to our two-, six- and eight-year-olds.

You made our family meals. You raised money so we can start to rebuild our lives. You sent beautiful cards, notes of encouragement, donated gift cards. You texted us to make sure we were doing okay. You gave us a hug. You helped us sort through donations and some salvaged boxes of burnt belongings. You connected with us to offer rentals that might work. You gave and gave and gave.

Each of these moments left us in awe – just the pure outpouring of love that our family has experienced – just so unexpected.

We want to thank you so much. Thank you for your kindness. Thank you for your help. Thank you for the support. Thank you to the Coldstream Fire Department for everything you have done and continue to do for our family. Thank you to our friends, family, and perfect strangers that reached out to us and continue to reach out in some way or another. Thank you to the staff and families of Kidston Elementary and Coldstream Elementary. Thank you to Coldstream Christian Church. Thank you to the businesses that were so generous and loving: Combined Mechanical, Teach and Learn, Nature’s Fare, Bosley’s, Silver Star and Ski Dazzle, Andrew Sherets, Lincoln Lanes, The Training House, Image Studios, Little Plum Children’s Boutique, Kidston and Co., The Towne Theatre, The Room Collection, Soul Studio, and many others.

We are so grateful for all of you, for this amazing community we live in. You gave us so much hope. Thank you.

Brittany, Paul, Marley, Jonah and Lila McMillan

