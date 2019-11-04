LETTER: Pipelines may boost economy, but also policing costs

‘It isn’t all icing on the cake’

Dear Editor,

In response to Joe Sawchuk’s letter about pipelines: it isn’t all icing on the cake like he makes out. Crews may stay in camps but studies done in Alberta show policing costs are 70 per cent higher overall due to crews at the bars on Fridays and Saturdays in those communties. Tieing up hotels, motels and restaurants precludes tourists from visiting the area and they may end up staying away longer than the project undertaking.

Employment may not even go to Western Canadians if the project proposal says they “could” employ workers from B.C. and Alberta instead of “would.”

If they plan to construct in multiple sections simultaneously, as proposed for the Northern Gateway pipeline, it will exacerbate conditions further and put a strain on police forces and hospitality services, as well as the environment.

— Terry Vulcano

Calgary, Alta.

