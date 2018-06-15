No place like home

Whether it’s their struggles or their triumphs, sharing the stories of the people in this community is at the heart of The Morning Star.

Of course breaking news and crime also share their space in the pages of this fine product, but what people continually turn to newspapers for is the real stories of their community. The young girl who broke all stereotypes and became a sports superstar. The old man, once an active member of society, battling a debilitating disease yet still making a difference in his community. These are some examples, but the list goes on. The local connection to a major overseas event, a Vernon product involved in a major business — these too are the stories of our people.

A wide array of photographs, depicting everything from Tommy’s first soccer goal to picturesque scenics and even the ones that we often don’t want to see, but can’t turn away from (accidents and crime).

There is a dedicated team at The Morning Star striving to cover these and many more stories for the thousands of readers who rely on, and just simply enjoy reading the newspaper.

But that same team is also dedicated to delivering all your news online. That’s where you can be the first to know about what’s going on in the North Okanagan, good and bad. Plus the coverage online extends beyond our paper delivery borders with news from our neighbours as near as Kelowna and Salmon Arm to as far as Nova Scotia, Hawaii and beyond.

We’ve had to adjust how we do things here at the paper a bit to accommodate for our busy roles online. But the focus and dedication that you’ve grown to love and trust for the last 30 years remain the same.

The award-winning photos, stories and coverage are still a staple.

During recent changes, we’ve also lost a few familiar Star faces. Change is hard and some have moved on to other opportunities or endeavours.

It’s a card I’ve too considered.

But 14 years in the world of journalism, and all right here at The Morning Star, makes it tough to leave. This is my family — the people that work here, the people in the community and even the ones that call in to complain (we can’t choose our family).

Of course my real family at home is my No. 1 priority, but honestly, I spend more time with the people at and involved with the paper than anyone else.

Sure our family has evolved and changed, some have gone, some new members have joined, but it truly is a great place to call home from 9-5 (and often beyond).

As The Morning Star marks 30 years, it is a bittersweet anniversary.

While the number is notable, the paper product has dropped back down to two days a week. See related: Big changes at the Vernon Morning Star. Losing the Sunday newspaper product leaves less room for all the North Okanagan’s news in print, but you can find it all online.

Loads of features, stories, photos and videos fill the website daily at www.vernonmorningstar.com.

We are, and continue to be, the region’s most trusted news source.

