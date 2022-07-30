Vernon hospital staff impress Osoyoos patient

Despite the stressors of the last 2.5 years, all provided exceptional care

I feel compelled to relay my recent experience at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

I had hip replacement surgery on May 20. I was so impressed with all of the staff.

At every touch point, reception, lab, imaging, surgery, aftercare, nursing, porters, doctors all were so polite, so caring, so giving.

I mean I would hope for good service but in lieu of the past two-and-a-half years that these health care providers have been through, I wouldn’t blame them to show some sign of fatigue or frustration.

However, each and every person that came into contact me displayed exceptional caring.

I felt privileged and am grateful for their service and care.

Thank you VJH.

Frank Fik

Osoyoos

READ MORE: Grandma wins Vernon mission with grandson

READ MORE: Blues ‘brothers’ bring tunes to Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HospitalsOsoyoosVernon