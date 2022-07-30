Vernon hospital staff impress Osoyoos patient

I feel compelled to relay my recent experience at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
I had hip replacement surgery on May 20. I was so impressed with all of the staff.
At every touch point, reception, lab, imaging, surgery, aftercare, nursing, porters, doctors all were so polite, so caring, so giving.
I mean I would hope for good service but in lieu of the past two-and-a-half years that these health care providers have been through, I wouldn’t blame them to show some sign of fatigue or frustration.
However, each and every person that came into contact me displayed exceptional caring.
I felt privileged and am grateful for their service and care.
Thank you VJH.
Frank Fik
Osoyoos
