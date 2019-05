Toni Rose directs the Vernon Community Band during their concert in Polson Park Saturday afternoon. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) The Vernon Community Band had toes tapping in Polson Park Saturday afternoon. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Toni Rose directs the Vernon Community Band during their concert in Polson Park Saturday afternoon. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

On Saturday May 25, a band concert was held at Polson Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The band performed an eclectic mix of songs from many genres.

